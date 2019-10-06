Cobalt Credit Union Promotes Team Member to Vice President Christian Schmidt Cobalt Credit Union has promoted former commercial lender, Christian Schmidt, to Vice President of Operations. Schmidt was promoted to a commercial lender on the Business Services team in 2017. He was formerly a branch manager at the Credit Union's Maple Branch in West Omaha. Schmidt has over 18 years' experience in banking, finance, business lending, and management. He has been a team member of the credit union since 2010. His responsibilities will include overseeing the daily operations of branches located in Bellevue, Denison, and Council Bluffs. In addition to overseeing the daily operations of the Credit Union's Eastern division, Schmidt will be insuring that Cobalt branches are providing the latest technology, safety and soundness to Cobalt's members. Schmidt received a degree in Communications and Marketing from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He is an active volunteer and gives back to the following organizations: Junior Achievement, Metro Omaha Builders Association, and Habitat for Humanity, West O Chamber, and Millard Business Association.
