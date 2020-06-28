Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Johnson as Business Relationship Manager. Johnson brings several years of banking and business lending experience to the credit union. He will be responsible for business development and will work with business owners, assisting them in utilizing a full array of business services including; depository solutions, payment and cash flow tools, online, mobile banking and lending solution tools. He attended Oklahoma State University and has over 20 years' experience working with small businesses.

