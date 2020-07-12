Alan Tingley, M.D., MBA Named President of Children's Specialty Physicians Alan Tingley, M.D., MBA, has been named president of Children's Specialty Physicians. In this new role, he'll be providing leadership and organizational direction for Children's Specialty Physician members and building relationships among key stakeholders. Prior to being appointed this new position, Dr. Tingley served as interim division chief of Pediatric Anesthesiology. Dr. Tingley will establish recruitment needs in collaboration with department chairs and chiefs at University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine in order to meet strategic goals and continue to enhance the quality of Children's pediatric care. During his tenure at Children's, Dr. Tingley has served many roles, including section chief of Multidisciplinary Pediatric Anesthesiology and medical director of Children's Outpatient Surgery Center. "I am excited to welcome Dr. Tingley to this new role. Physician leadership is critical to the success of any academic medical practice. As a physician leader with years of experience across our organizations, it signals a positive, promising new era of CSP leadership," said Chris Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, chief clinical officer and physician-in-chief of Children's Hospital & Medical Center. "Dr. Tingley's broad background and proven experience in our organization will enhance our ability to provide high-quality pediatric specialty care as we continue to evolve in order to improve the lives of children."
