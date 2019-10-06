Childrens's Hosptial & Medical Center and the University og Nebraska Medical Center

New Physician Leaders Named in Pediatrics for Children's, UNMC Kari Simonsen M.D. Ann Anderson Berry M.D. Shirley Delair M.D. Kari Simonsen, M.D., has been appointed pediatrician-in-chief for Children's Hospital & Medical Center and as interim chair for the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) Department of Pediatrics. Ann Anderson Berry, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed interim executive director of the Child Health Research Institute (CHRI), a collaborative effort between Children's and University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). Shirley Delair, M.D., has been appointed as interim division chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Children's and UNMC. A pediatric infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Simonsen joined Children's Specialty Physicians in 2009 and has served as the hospital epidemiologist, as the division chief for Pediatric Infectious Disease at Children's and UNMC, and as the president of Children's Specialty Physicians' Board of Directors. A neonatologist, Dr. Anderson Berry joined Children's Specialty Physicians in 2009 and serves as the division chief for Children's Neonatology. Since 2015, Dr. Anderson Berry has served as co-medical director for the Nebraska Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative (NPQIC), a collaborative effort designed to improve the delivery of and access to evidence-based health care for all Nebraska mothers and newborns. She has landed more than 30 research grants during her career. Dr. Delair is a pediatric infectious disease and travel medicine specialist. She joined Children's Specialty Physicians in 2010 and is an experienced leader in global health education and research. Dr. Delair also serves as the director of the Pediatric Research Global Health Program at UNMC and as a physician consultant for the Metro Omaha Immunization Task force.
