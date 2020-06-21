Children's Hosptial & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Recognized Among Nation's Best Children's Hospitals U.S. News & World Report has ranked Children's Hospital & Medical Center in its 2020-21 Best Children's Hospitals rankings in four pediatric specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology. Children's is the only health care system in the region to receive this recognition for pediatric specialty care. The 14th annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. "This recognition reflects our commitment to provide the safest, highest quality of specialty care for children and familiesand it affirms the excellence and expertise of our teams," said Christopher Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., Children's executive vice president, chief clinical officer and physician-in-chief. "We are honored to be a part of this elite group, and we will continue to elevate pediatric care for children across the region and beyond." "Even in the midst of a pandemic, children have health care needs ranging from routine vaccinations to life-saving surgery and chemotherapy," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of Health Analysis at U.S. News. "The Best Children's Hospitals rankings are designed to help parents find quality medical care for a sick child and inform families' conversations with pediatricians." The U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals. They rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.
