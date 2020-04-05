Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Physicians Melissa Cullimore, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Critical Care. Dr. Cullimore received her medical degree and Ph.D. from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She completed her Pediatrics residency at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Penn., and her Pediatric Critical Care fellowship at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, N.Y. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Chittalsinh M. Raulji, MBBS, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. Dr. Raulji received his medical degree at BJ Medical College, Gujarat University, Gujarat, India. He completed a Pediatrics residency at Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center in New York and a Hematology/Oncology fellowship at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. Most recently, Dr. Raulji was an academic instructor of Pediatrics in the College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of New England in Biddleford, Maine. He is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine.
