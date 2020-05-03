Children's Expands Virtual Care to 20+ Pediatric Specialties Children's Hospital & Medical Center continues to enhance and expand its virtual care services, responding to growing demand both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Children's offers virtual visits in more than 20 pediatric specialties. Virtual visits are also available through Children's Physicians, the area's largest network of pediatric primary care offices. Children's virtual care model offers convenience for patient families, providing the ability to see a pediatric specialist from the comfort of home, while also ensuring the safety of children, families and care teams. Ninety-five percent of those surveyed post-virtual visit by Children's were satisfied or highly satisfied with the experience. To learn more or schedule a virtual visit for your child, visit ChildrensOmaha.org/Virtual.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email