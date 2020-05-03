Children's Expands Virtual Care to 20+ Pediatric Specialties Children's Hospital & Medical Center continues to enhance and expand its virtual care services, responding to growing demand both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Children's offers virtual visits in more than 20 pediatric specialties. Virtual visits are also available through Children's Physicians, the area's largest network of pediatric primary care offices. Children's virtual care model offers convenience for patient families, providing the ability to see a pediatric specialist from the comfort of home, while also ensuring the safety of children, families and care teams. Ninety-five percent of those surveyed post-virtual visit by Children's were satisfied or highly satisfied with the experience. To learn more or schedule a virtual visit for your child, visit ChildrensOmaha.org/Virtual.
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Most Popular
Promotions
promotion
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.