Children's Physicians Offices Receive Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition Children's Physicians, the pediatric primary care network of Children's Hospital & Medical Center, has once again received Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assuranceone of the nation's top health care accreditation organizationsfor all 14 of its offices. The medical home model utilizes a coordinated team approach to support all aspects of a child's care, including medical, behavioral, physical and social needs. The positive impact of the PCMH ripples out from individual children and families through the greater communityto schools, state agencies and other partners. Meanwhile, research shows that PCMHs improve quality and the patient experience, and even increase staff satisfaction, all while reducing health care costs. While this honor is achieved in primary care, it reflects Children's enterprise-wide, team-based approach to high-quality, patient-centered care. At Children's, the patient-centered medical home model involves an army of advocates: physicians and other providers, nurses, social workers, nurse case managers, patient care coordinators, behavioral health specialists, patient access specialists and many others.
