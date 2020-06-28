Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Recognized with Silver Beacon Award The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has honored Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with a Silver Beacon Award of Excellence. The national award is granted every three years and recognizes exceptional patient care and a healthy work environment. The AACN is the premier professional society for critical care nurses, with more than 120,000 members and 200 chapters nationwide. Children's NICU earned the award by meeting evidence-based criteria related to outcomes, processes, staffing and more. Children's is one of only 23 NICUs in the U.S. to have received a Beacon Award and the only NICU with this designation in Nebraska. As the region's only level IV NICU, Children's provides the most advanced neonatal care, specially designed and equipped to care for the region's smallest patients. This national recognition demonstrates Children's incredible expertise in providing safe, high-quality and patient-centered care for the sickest and tiniest babies. Children's NICU team is committed to evidence-based practice, incorporating a family's preferences into patient care and communicating with families, including them as valued partners in their child's health care team.
