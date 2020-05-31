Kody Moffatt, M.D., Children's Director of Sports Medicine, Appointed to National Task Force Kody Moffatt, M.D., MS, FAAP, FACSM, a pediatric sports medicine physician with Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Professor of Pediatrics at Creighton University School of Medicine, was recently appointed to the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine's (AMSSM) task force assigned to providing interim guidance on the Pre-participation Physical Exam (PPE) for athletes during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Moffatt also served on the writing group for the American Academy of Pediatrics' 5th edition of the PPE, that was released last year. In addition, Dr. Moffatt has been appointed to the Nebraska School Activities Association Covid-19 Task Force. A national expert in pediatric sports medicine, Dr. Moffatt leads the Sports Medicine program at Children's, treating young athletes with sports-related injuries, such as concussions, sprains and overuse injuries. The program offers a multidisciplinary team of specially trained sports medicine physicians, orthopedic surgeons and athletic trainers. Children's also provides Sports Physical Therapy, the only program of its kind in the area dedicated solely to treating pediatric and adolescent sports injuries.,
