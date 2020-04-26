Children's Hospital & Medical Center Launches Just Kids Health Podcast to Educate, Empower Parents Children's Hospital & Medical Center has launched a new podcast, Just Kids Health, as a resource for parents during this unprecedented time and into the future. In an effort to respond to the needs of the community, the podcast answers crowd-sourced questions and offers expertise from Children's pediatric specialists. The Just Kids Health podcast can be streamed on Spotify and Soundcloud. To listen and learn more, visit ChildrensOmaha.org/podcast. The inaugural episode features Executive Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer & Physician-in-Chief Christopher Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., and Alice Sato, M.D., Ph.D., an infectious disease physician and pediatric epidemiologist, answering inquiries regarding COVID-19. They share extra precautions families can take to stay safe and healthy during this uncertain time and what Children's is doing to curb the spread of disease. Episode 2 features Children's behavioral health team, led by Mike Vance, Ph.D., and Jennifer McWilliams, M.D., responding to vital questions surrounding mental health and adapting to changes in family routines as a result of the current pandemic. Future episodes will continue to address timely, trending topics to help parents keep their children healthy, safe and strong. As always, and especially with COVID-19 impacting our community, our country and the world, Children's team is here to serve and provide the very safest, highest-quality pediatric health care. The Just Kids Health podcast is just one more way to share pediatric expertise with our community and fulfill Children's mission: "To improve the life of every child."
