Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Recognized with Elite National Nursing Award The American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) recently honored Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) with its second consecutive Gold Beacon Award. The national three-year award indicates exceptional patient care and a healthy work environment. The AACN is the premier professional society for critical care nurses, with more than 120,000 members and 200 chapters across the U.S. Children's PICU earned the Gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence by meeting evidence-based criteria related to outcomes, processes, staffing and more. The award is based on the previous three years of performance. During this timeframe, Children's added a second PICU unit, reorganized the PICU into a PICU and a Cardiac Intensive Care Unit and experienced a record-high census each yearmaking this accomplishment especially remarkable. Children's PICU is one of only 13 PICUs in the countryand the only intensive care unit in Nebraskato receive the Gold designation. "I am very proud of how our team works hard to meet every challenge that comes our way, and it is extremely satisfying that they are getting national recognition for it," said Andrew MacFadyen, M.D., medical director, PICU.
