Children's Square U.S.A. Board Names President/CEO The Children's Square U.S.A. Board of Directors unanimously approved Debbie Orduna as President/CEO during its January 23rd, 2020 board meeting. According to board chair Lisa Gilmore "Orduna's 25-year career in the human services field, most recently as the Executive Director of Boys Town-Iowa has included advocacy and system reform of child welfare, juvenile justice, education and behavioral health at local, state and national levels. According to Orduna, "Children's Square has a history of critical programs that instill care, hope, and empowerment to children and families. I am honored to continue this legacy and join the dedicated employees and volunteers who share their passion, expertise, and time. According to transition committee chair Scott Hartman, Orduna understands the level of excellence that has been set by retiring President/CEO, Carol Wood. "As a result of Carol Wood's leadership throughout more than 48 years of service, Children's Square is well positioned for the future and to navigate the landscape of community-based organizations." Orduna will officially begin her new duties at CSUSA on March 27, 2020. Children's Square is a 137-year-old organization based in Council Bluffs, Iowa that offers a wide range of child & family welfare services. For information visit www.childrenssquare.org or contact Lisa Gilmore at 402-676-2625 or Scott Hartman at 402-740-3581.
