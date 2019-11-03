Children's Physicians Recognized for Patient-Centered Medical Home Model Children's Physicians offices have earned Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assuranceone of the nation's top health care accreditation organizations. Children's Physicians is the pediatric primary care network of Children's Hospital & Medical Center, with 14 offices in the greater Omaha metro area and one location in Kearney. This honor, achieved through a rigorous, collaborative certification process by all 15 offices, reflects Children's enterprise-wide, team-based approach to high-quality, patient-centered care. The patient-centered medical home model utilizes a coordinated team approach to support all aspects of a child's care, including medical, behavioral, physical and social needs. The positive impact of the PCMH ripples out from individual children and families through the greater communityto schools, state agencies and other partners. Meanwhile, research shows that PCMHs improve quality and the patient experience, and even increase staff satisfaction-all while reducing health care costs. At Children's, the PCMH model involves an army of advocates: physicians and other providers, nurses, social workers, nurse case managers, patient care coordinators, behavioral health specialists, patient access specialists and many others. Children's Physicians is a group of board-certified pediatricians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants providing expert pediatric care at 15 officesthree with adjacent urgent care facilities. Children's Physicians pediatricians hold themselves to levels of care that far surpass national quality of care standards in pediatrics. They maintain these outstanding credentials as the only pediatricians practicing in partnership with Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Creighton University School of Medicine's pediatrics training program. For more information and pediatric resources for families, visit Children's Physicians at ChildrensOmaha.org/PrimaryCare.
