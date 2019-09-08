Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Physicians to Omaha. Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to welcome the following pediatric specialists to its team. Chinenye Dike, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Gastroenterology. Dr. Dike received her medical degree from Abia State University in Uturu, Nigeria. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, N.J., and completed a Pediatric Gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine. Morgan Dreesen, D.O., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in General Pediatrics at UNMC. Dr. Dreesen received her doctorate of osteopathic medicine degree from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colo. She completed her Pediatrics residency through the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Joint Pediatrics Residency Program. She also serves as an instructor at UNMC College of Medicine. Evin Lackore, M.D., has joined Children's Physicians, Kearney. Dr. Lackore received his medical degree from UNMC College of Medicine. He completed his Pediatrics residency through the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Joint Pediatrics Residency Program. He is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Amanda Marshall, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Cardiology. Dr. Marshall received her medical degree from UNMC College of Medicine. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Phoenix Children's Hospital-Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix. She completed a Pediatric Cardiology fellowship at UNMC College of Medicine and a Pediatric Critical Care fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Adam Putschoegl, D.O., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Cardiology. Dr. Putschoegl received his doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine degree at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo. He completed his Internal Medicine and Pediatrics residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. He completed fellowships in Pediatric Cardiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and in Pediatric Heart Failure and Transplant at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colo. He is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Muhammad Rafique, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Anesthesiology. He received his medical degree from Punjab Medical College in Faisalabad, Pakistan. He completed an Anesthesiology residency at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston, Mass., and completed a Pediatric Anesthesiology fellowship at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He is an associate professor of Pediatric Anesthesiology at UNMC College of Medicine. Valerie Rinehart, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. Dr. Rinehart received her medical degree from Quillen College of Medicine - East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn. She completed her Pediatrics residency through the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Joint Pediatrics Residency Program. She is an assistant professor of Pediatric Hospital Medicine at UNMC College of Medicine. Carey Ann Ronspies, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Genetics - Munroe Meyer Institute. Dr. Ronspies received her medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. She completed Family Medicine and Internal Medicine residencies and a fellowship in Medical Genetics through the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Joint Pediatrics Residency Program. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Veronica Taylor, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Nephrology. Dr. Taylor received her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She completed a Pediatrics residency at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where she also completed a Pediatric Nephrology and Hypertension fellowship. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Danita Velasco, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Genetics - Munroe Meyer Institute. Dr. Velasco received her medical degree from UNMC College of Medicine. She completed her Pediatrics residency and a fellowship in Medical Genetics through the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Joint Pediatrics Residency Program. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Hope Voto, D.O., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. Dr. Voto received her doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, N.J. She completed a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, and an Osteopathic Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine (NMM-OMM) fellowship at Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz., and an additional fellowship in Pediatric Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She is an assistant professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at UNMC College of Medicine. Daniel Wehrmann, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Otolaryngology. He received his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine and completed his Otolaryngology, Head and Neck residency at Saint Louis University. Dr. Wehrmann completed a fellowship in Pediatric Otolaryngology at the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor. He is an assistant professor of Otolaryngology at UNMC College of Medicine. Grace Winningham, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Developmental Pediatrics - Munroe-Meyer Institute. Dr. Winningham received her medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where she also completed her Behavioral Health fellowship. Dr. Winningham is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Peter Winningham, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Radiology. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, where he also completed his Diagnostic Radiology residency. He completed a Pediatric Residency fellowship at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Dr. Winningham is an assistant professor of Radiology at UNMC College of Medicine.
