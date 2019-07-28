Children's Hosptial & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Recognized Among Nation's Best Children's Hospitals U.S. News & World Report has once again ranked Children's Hospital & Medical Center in its 2019-20 Best Children's Hospitals rankings in five pediatric specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Orthopedics and Pulmonology. "I am incredibly proud of our entire team. This honor reflects our commitment to providing the very highest quality of pediatric specialty care for the children and families we serve," says Children's Chief Medical Officer Christopher Maloney, M.D., Ph.D. "We will continue to expand our expertise, innovate and improve care to benefit children from across the region and beyond." The 13th annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. "The Best Children's Hospitals rankings were designed to help provide families seeking the best medical care for their sick child with access to the most comprehensive data available," says Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The rankings, coupled with guidance from pediatricians, help families make better-informed decisions about where to find high-quality, compassionate care for their children when they need it most." The U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals, relying on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. Children's Hospital & Medical Center is the only full-service, pediatric health care center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services to children across a five-state region and beyond. Children's is home to Nebraska's only Level IV regional Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the state's only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. A regional heart center, it also offers expertise in pediatric heart transplantation. Visit us online at ChildrensOmaha.org.
