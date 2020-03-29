Children's Hospital & Medical Center Named A Finalist for Department of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award Children's Hospital & Medical Center has been nominated as a finalist for the 2020 Secretary of Defense Support Employer Freedom Award. This prestigious national award is annually granted by the Department of Defense to employers who show exceptional support to National Guard and Reserve members. Nominees from both the public and private sector actively support their employees; this honor is the highest recognition given by the Department of Defense. The award has been presented to less than 300 employers since its inception in 1996. Children's joins the ranks of other health care nominees, such as Penn Medicine and Sanford Health, along with companies, like Accenture, Nike and The Coca-Cola Company, as nationwide nominees. Award winners will be announced in June and honored at a ceremony at the Pentagon in August
