Children's Skybridge Opens-Expanding Campus to Improve Pediatric Care Children's Hospital & Medical Center recently celebrated the opening of its newly completed skybridge over 84th Street with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. "The skybridge has a direct connection to Children's mission: to improve the life of every child," said Rodrigo L�pez, Children's interim President & Chief Executive Officer. "It was an essential project in order to grow and connect our campus and our pediatric team so we can continue to best serve children and families in our community." Construction of the skybridge, which connects Children's outpatient clinics and hospital to its Indian Hills campus, has been planned since early 2016, when Children's began negotiating the purchase of what was then the HDR headquarters. Completed on time and on budget, it spans 220 feet, and those who walk it are 38 feet above 84th Street. The skybridge will help employees, physicians and many others move safely and efficiently between patient care areas and work spaces. "Safety is our number one priority, so we needed the skybridge to keep hundreds of employees from having to cross a busy thoroughfare every day," explained L�pez. "With the move into the Indian Hills buildings and the construction of the skybridge, we have realized a truly integrated main campus, with nearly all administrative and support functions nearby and connected to the hospital proper. This is a huge win for our team, but ultimately, the biggest positive impact will be for the children and families we have the privilege to serve.
