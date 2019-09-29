Children's Hospital & Medical Center Earns 2019 CHIME HealthCare's Most Wired Recognition The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) recently announced that Children's Hospital & Medical Center has earned 2019 CHIME HealthCare's Most Wired recognition. The Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities. More than 16,000 organizations were represented in the 2019 Most Wired program, which this year included three separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory and international. Children's received Most Wired commendations for both domestic and ambulatory categories. "The Most Wired survey gives Children's a way to benchmark how our use of technology is progressing against our peers and identifies best practices that elevate care," says Jerry Vuchak, Children's Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer. "We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the use of technology and innovation to drive high quality care and positive patient outcomes. Ultimately, this award reflects our commitment to our mission: to improve the life of every child." "Healthcare organizations across the globe are continually striving to raise the standard of care, pushing themselves and their peers to do better," says CHIME President and CEO Russ Branzell. "We designed Most Wired to identify and share those leading practices so everyone can benefit. It is an honor to be among those that perform at the highest levels, knowing that the excellence they achieve will impact patients for years to come." The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading. Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety. Children's will use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement, as it continues to build its plan for further technological advancement and innovation to improve the lives of children and families.
