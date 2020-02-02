Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes Three New Pediatric Specialists Prince Harrison, M.D., joined Children's Pediatric Emergency Medicine. Dr. Harrison received his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India. He completed his Pediatrics residency at the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and his Pediatric Emergency fellowship at the Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, Texas. He is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Alice Sato, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Children's Infectious Disease. Dr. Sato received her medical degree and PhD in Immunology from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia, and completed her Pediatrics residency at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del. She completed her Pediatric Infectious Disease fellowship at Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in Cleveland. She is an assistant professor of Pediatric Infectious Disease at UNMC College of Medicine. Eric Sherman, M.D., has joined Children's Urgent Care at West Village Pointe. Dr. Sherman received his medical degree from The University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville, Va. He completed his Pediatrics residency at Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio, and a Pediatric Endocrinology fellowship at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.
