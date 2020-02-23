Children's Adds Fourth Ambulance to Pediatric Critical Care Transport Team Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Critical Care Transport team is enhancing care to critically ill babies and children throughout the region by adding a fourth ambulance to its fleet. "We serve the very sickest and smallest children, and often those kids need to be transported quickly to Children's," said D.J. Scrivner, BSN, RN, MA, NEA-BC, Children's director of Emergency Services, Trauma & Transport. "An additional ambulance means parents can be assured their kids will get to Children's for the care they so urgently need, as quickly as possible, whenever they need us." Children's recognized the need for an additional ambulance due to the rise in pediatric transport volumes. In 2018, Children's team performed 2,964 transportsby ambulance and airfrom around the region and across the country; that was up 7 percent from 2017 volumes. Children's Critical Care Transport team is the only team in the state of Nebraska specializing in the stabilization, care and transportation of critically ill and injured babies and children. In addition to its four ambulances, the team also provides services with its "Kids Force One" helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft to extend coverage to patients throughout the region to any higher-level care. Each Children's transport is staffed by a team of critical care nurses and paramedics who are specifically trained and certified in the care and transportation of critically ill and injured children and neonates. Children's colorful transport fleet is now larger than ever and in service, available to assist children across the region.
