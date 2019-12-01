Children's Recognized as Leader in Patient and Family Engagement Children's Hospital & Medical Center's "Children's Connect," the organization's online health portal that allows parents and guardians to interact virtually with caregivers and view up-to-date medical information pertinent to their child's medical record, has been recognized by Epic Systems as a leader in patient engagement. Epic, the software company that hosts Children's Connect, has more than 250 million patients with a current electronic record. Epic has ranked Children's #1 for pediatric organizations in patient message turnaround time, and third across all Epic organizations (both adult and pediatric). Children's message turnaround time is 0.38 days. Epic also ranked Children's third among pediatric organizations for the percentage of appointments that are scheduled online, and third for the number of MyChart Bedside admission activations. Forty-four percent of Children's patients have a Children's Connect account. To date, Children's Connect has 65,000 users. "Children's Connect continues to be a powerful tool to engage our patients and families," says Rodrigo L�pez, Children's interim president & CEO. "We are always looking for opportunities to manage our patients' health in a more transparent, collaborative and mobile way. Having our families actively participate in their health care through Children's Connect improves outcomes and helps us carry out our organizational mission: to improve the life of every child."
