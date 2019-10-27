Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Supply Chain Team Wins Three Operational Excellence Awards Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Supply Chain team was recently recognized as a top-performing team among 37 Children's Hospital Association (CHA) member hospitals nationwide by Vizient, its purchasing partner. Dedicated to financial stewardship and improving operational efficiency, members of Children's Supply Chain team negotiate to ensure the best products are procured for the hospital at the best price in order to support the delivery of exceptional, cost-effective care. "While Children's is one of the smallest children's hospitals in the country, this honor proves we're one of the best," said Amy Hatcher, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Every dollar saved gets reinvested in new space, new equipment and new programs to support patients and help keep them in the community. We're proud of this tenacious, mission-driven team." The Operational Excellence Awards earned are a measure of how effectively a health system controls the price at which they purchase products and services and manages purchasing and underlying data securely throughout the enterprise, all while maintaining sterile health standards. Awards earned include: Pediatric Program Participation Award - Children's tied with three other children's hospitals for first place in pediatric program participation, based on the number of pediatric program agreements accessed within the year. Program Achievement Award - This achievement recognizes top-performing Children's Hospital Association members for their commitment, participation and support of standardizing process, sign-ups, contracts assessed and spend categories evaluated. Supply Chain Operational Excellence - This award is based on member purchasing data, invoice accuracy & item master content all indications of operational efficiency and financial impact.
