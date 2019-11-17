Sellout Crowd at Children's Gala Gives Standing Ovation as American Flag Brings $50,000 in Auction Children's Hospital & Medical Center's 2019 "Helping Children Soar" Gala on Nov. 9 was a night to remember, raising nearly $1 million to further innovation and expansion at Children's. Funds raised will support the Hubbard Center for Children, an expansion project that will make high-quality pediatric care available to thousands more children in Omaha and across the five-state region. A highlight of the gala was the live auction finale - an American flag flown in Afghanistan in honor of the brave children and their families Children's serves. The flag was donated by Major Amber R. Phipps, vice president of Quality and Patient Safety at Children's. Major Phipps, who is currently serving overseas, sent a special video message to Gala guests before the flag drew a record winning bid of $50,000. The sellout crowd of more than 1,500 people rose to their feet in appreciation for the donor and as a sign of respect to Major Phipps. Children's Gala was held at CHI Health Center Omaha where guests also enjoyed a silent auction, raffle, dinner and entertainment by multi-platinum pop artist Andy Grammer. Honorary chairs were Susie and John H. Nelson. Jessie Forrest and Kelly Nogg served as the Gala's co-chairs. Karen Thompson is the current president of the Friends Board, which plans the Gala along with Children's Foundation staff. "With gratitude to our sellout crowd, the leadership and generosity of our chairs and the Friends Board and the support of so many community sponsors and volunteers, we celebrated an incredibly successful gala!" said Beth Greiner, Executive Director of the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation. "We are so appreciative of all our supporters who share our vision and value investing in the health of our region's children." The 2020 Children's Gala is scheduled for November 7.
