Children's Hospital & Medical Center Launches Survivorship Clinic Caring for children with cancer doesn't end after treatment. Children's Hospital & Medical Center knows its young patients have lives outside of the hospital, and recently launched its new Survivorship Clinic in order to provide services children need to transition back to their day-to-day lives after completing cancer treatment. Survivors of childhood cancer and their families often have specialized needs and concerns, and Children's Survivorship Clinic has been established to address them so these kids stay healthy and continue to thrive in school, work and play. During the past 20 years, pediatric oncologists have made great strides in improving the overall cure rate of children with cancer. Nearly 80 percent of children diagnosed with cancer now survive five years or more - a major improvement from 30 years ago. While this progress is encouraging, there are now more than 320,000 childhood cancer survivors in the United States who are at risk of late effects from the disease or its treatment. These individuals face significant risks to their health and well-being, which they must deal with for the remainder of their lives. Children's new Survivorship Clinic has opened and sees patients of any cancer diagnosis, two years after the completion of therapy. During annual visits, pediatric specialists thoroughly assess the child's overall health and monitor for potential future impacts. A multidisciplinary team including an oncologist, cardiologist and physical therapist all collaborate in caring for the child's physical needs, while a dedicated social worker and psychologist provide comforting guidance and emotional support. Together, they watch for developmental and behavioral changes and help kids cope with social issues such as transitioning back to school. The Survivorship Clinic also provides basic education about diagnosis, treatment, potential risks and maintaining and maximizing good health in regard to diet, exercise, environmental exposure and stress. After a clinic visit, the medical team summarizes recommendations in the Passport of Care national database, and creates a roadmap for the patient and their primary care doctor to use. It may include recommended tests and screenings based on the patient's particular cancer diagnosis and treatment regimen. Children's Hospital & Medical Center is a member of Children's Oncology Group, the world's largest organization devoted exclusively to pediatric cancer research. As a member of this specialized network, Children's physicians and staff participate in the latest research and treatment protocols ensuring pediatric oncology patients have access to the latest therapeutics and clinical trials. The aim of Children's survivorship team is to help empower young cancer survivors to take charge of their health, so they can enjoy a higher quality of life.
