Children's Criss Heart Center Certified by Aetna Institutes of Excellence Kim Duncan, M.D. James Hammel, M.D. Ali Ibrahimiye, M.D. Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Criss Heart Center has been certified as a member of the Aetna Institutes of Excellence in pediatric congenital heart surgery. The certification, which is awarded to programs that have met enhanced quality review criteria, puts the Criss Heart Center in good company, as only 25 programs in the U.S. hold this designation. " Children's pediatric cardiothoracic surgery team is comprised of Dr. Kim Duncan, Dr. James Hammel and Dr. Ali Ibrahimiye. Facilities accepted into the Institutes of Excellence network are recognized and identified in Aetna's member directories and in DocFind,� an online physician directory on Aetna's website. Similar to U.S. News & World Report, which evaluates and determines Best Hospital designees, Aetna conducts re-credentialing of its Institutes of Excellence members. "This certification is a testament to the hard work, dedication, passion and skill of everyone who cares for and supports the care of children with congenital heart disease," said Chris Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., Children's executive vice president, chief clinical officer and physician-in-chief. "It demonstrates the cardiac team's commitment to providing the safest, highest-quality care for our patients."
