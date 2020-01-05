Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Leaders Janel Allen Amy Hatcher Christopher Maloney Janel Allen has joined Children's as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. She previously served as chief human resources officer for Creighton University. Prior to nearly a decade of HR leadership at Creighton, Janel worked as director of HR for Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. She began her career at Avera Health. Skilled in both health care and academic administration, she brings deep experience in consulting and collaborating with leaders and teams to drive organizational success. Amy Hatcher has been promoted to executive vice president, chief financial officer, at Children's. Hatcher currently oversees the organization's finance, revenue cycle and supply chain areas, among others. In her new position, she will also lead payor relations and Children's Health Network teams. Christopher Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., has been named executive vice president, chief clinical officer and physician-in-chief. Previously, he served as Children's senior vice president of Medical Affairs and chief medical officer. This new role is intended to elevate physician leadership and bridge clinical, academic and operational activities, providing greater clarity and integration to the hospital's medical leadership structure.
