Children's Gala to Benefit Hubbard Center for Children Expansion Children's Hospital & Medical Center's annual Gala celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9, at CHI Health Center Omaha will support the Hubbard Center for Children, a new clinical facility that will allow Children's to better serve the community and continue to meet the growing health needs of children and families. Opening in 2021, the nine-floor Hubbard Center will be home to many of Children's critical pediatric programs and services and will further the advanced research needed to take pediatric care to the next level. The theme of the 2019 Children's Gala, "Helping Children Soar," celebrates dreams taking flight. Guests will enjoy silent and live auctions, a raffle, dinner and entertainment by multi-platinum pop artist Andy Grammer. The 2019 Children's Gala is presented by the Mammel Family Foundation, Mutual of Omaha and SilverStone Group. Honorary chairs are Susie and John H. Nelson. Jessie Forrest & Kelly Nogg are serving as the Gala's co-chairs. Karen Thompson is the current president of the Friends Board, which plans the Gala along with Children's Foundation staff. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ChildrensOmaha.org/Gala. Andy Grammer
