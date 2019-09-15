Children's Hospital & Medical Center Awards Preventing Childhood Obesity Grants to Community Partners Children's Hospital & Medical Center has named 10 regional non-profit organizations as Preventing Childhood Obesity Community Grant winners for 2019-2020. Each organization receives $25,000 to support new or existing programs that focus on childhood obesity prevention and improving the health of children and teens. This is the sixth consecutive year that Children's has awarded these grants, a collaborative demonstration of the organization's leadership and commitment to the health of all community children. The focus on childhood obesity reflects the results of the Omaha metropolitan area's 2018 Child Health Needs Assessment survey, which indicate that obesity remains local parents' number one health concern for their children. All grantees will also participate in a Learning Collaborative designed and hosted by Children's Center for the Child & Community and Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition. The Learning Collaborative adds evaluation and technical assistance support to help the grantees build capacity and implement their project. Grant recipients include: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands Get Fit Initiative CEDARS Youth Services, Growing Healthy Kids - Bodies and Minds Families in Action, Healthy Living Resource Guide/La Gu�a de Familias en Acci�n para La Vida Sana Family Service, Raising Healthy Children: It's a Marathon Not a Sprint Harrison County Home and Public Health (HCHPH), Increasing Peer and Professional Support for Breastfeeding Mothers in Harrison County Latino Center of the Midlands, Club de Ni�os Saludables Nebraska Appleseed, Fighting Child Hunger in Nebraska: Summer Meals Toolkit and Advocacy OneWorld Community Health Centers, Early Childhood Help for Overweight/Obesity (ECHO) Sarpy/Cass Health Department, Improving Community Breastfeeding Support in Sarpy and Cass Counties University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, Dodge County, ARE YOU IN?
