New Pediatric Physicians Join Children's Hospital & Medical Center Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to welcome the following pediatric specialists to its team. Claudia Berrondo, M.D., has joined Children's in Pediatric Urology. Dr. Berrondo received her medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School in Hanover, N.H. She completed her Urology residency at the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y., and her Pediatric Urology fellowship at Seattle Children's Hospital. Dr. Berrondo is an assistant professor of Surgery at University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Medicine. Nancy Hong, M.D., has joined Children's Pediatric Pulmonology, Allergy and Sleep Medicine division. Dr. Hong received her medical degree from the UNMC College of Medicine. She completed her Pediatrics residency at the University of Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., and her Pediatric Pulmonology fellowship at the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colo. Dr. Hong is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Samantha Rohe, M.D., has joined Children's Physicians, UNMC. Dr. Rohe received her medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo. Dr. Rohe is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Jeffrey Salomon, M.D., has joined Children's in Pediatric Critical Care. Dr. Salomon received his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine, Saba, Dutch Caribbean. He completed his Pediatrics residency at Driscoll Children's Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, and a Pediatric Critical Care fellowship at Saint Louis University, St. Louis, Mo. Dr. Salomon is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Kunal Sualy, M.D., has joined Children's in Pediatric Anesthesiology. Dr. Sualy received his medical degree from UNMC. He completed his Anesthesiology residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and his Pediatric Anesthesiology fellowship at UNMC College of Medicine. Dr. Sualy is an assistant professor of Anesthesiology at UNMC College of Medicine. Sara Swanson, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Children's in Pediatric Cardiology. Dr. Swanson received her medical degree and doctorate degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Iowa College of Medicine in Iowa City. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, and her Pediatric Cardiology fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. She completed additional training in advanced pediatric cardiac imaging at the University of Michigan. Dr. Swanson is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Samiksha Fouzdar Jain, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Ophthalmology. Dr. Fouzdar Jain received her medical degree at BJ Medical College in Pune, India. She completed an Ophthalmology residency at the Sankara Eye Center in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, India. She completed further residency training at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in Aberdeen, U.K. Dr. Fouzdar Jain is double fellowship-trained in Pediatric Ophthalmology: first, at the Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary in Chicago, and second, at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. She is an assistant professor of Ophthalmology at UNMC College of Medicine.
