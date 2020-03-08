Children's Hospital & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Division Chief of Pediatric Plastic Surgery Oluwaseun ("Seun") Adetayo, M.D., F.A.A.P, F.A.C.S, has joined Children's Hospital & Medical Center as Division Chief of Pediatric Plastic Surgery. Dr. Adetayo relocated to Omaha from upstate New York and is passionate about expanding options for children's reconstructive needs. Dr. Adetayo received her medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. She completed an Integrated Plastic Surgery residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center, Calif., and a Fellowship in Pediatric Plastic Surgery and Craniofacial Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. She is a Professor in the Department of Surgery at UNMC College of Medicine.

