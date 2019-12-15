Children's Hospital & Medical Center Receives 2020 Women's Choice Award�, Website Recognition Children's Hospital & Medical Center has been named as a 2020 Best Children's Hospital by the Women's Choice Award�. In addition, Children's was recognized as being a 2020 Best Children's Hospital for Emergency Care. "Our Best Children's Hospitals award helps raise awareness of the high-quality care offered for childrennot only the critically illwith specialists, services and technologies for their unique needs," says Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award, and former publisher of Working Woman and Working Mother magazines. "Our goal at the Women's Choice Award is to help momsand parentsmake educated, confident decisions about where to take their children for a wide range of health care services." The list of award winners, including Children's, represents hospitals that have met the highest standards for pediatric care. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing the safest, highest quality of care and best experience for the children and families we're entrusted to serve," says Rodrigo L�pez, Children's interim president & CEO. Children's website, ChildrensOmaha.org, also was recently recognized, winning an eHealthcare Leadership Award for "Best Overall Internet" in its category. The eHealthcare Leadership Awards honor the very best websites and digital communications from a broad spectrum of health care organizations. "A strong digital presence is vital to educating and serving our community well," says L�pez. "I'm proud of our team for implementing a website redesign that has created a great online experience for families seeking expert pediatric care."
