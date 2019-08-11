"Kids Force One" Takes Flight for Children Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Critical Care Transport team is enhancing care to critically ill babies and children throughout the region with a dedicated helicopter. "We serve the very sickest and smallest children, and often those kids are hours away from Children's by ground," said D.J. Scrivner, BSN, RN, MA, NEA-BC, Children's director of Emergency Services, Trauma & Transport. "This dedicated helicopter means parents can be assured their kids will get to Children's for the care they so urgently need, as quickly as possible, whenever they need us." Children's recognized the need for a dedicated helicopter due to the rise in pediatric transport volumes. In 2018, Children's team performed 2,964 transports-by ambulance and air-from around the region and across the country; that was up 7 percent from 2017 volumes. The dedicated helicopter will ensure air transportation is available for those children who are depending on Children's expertise and care. Children's engaged its staff and the community on social media to help name the helicopter, allowing patients, families and fans of Children's to vote from several child-friendly options. "Kids Force One" was the winning name, chosen in a landslide! Children's Critical Care Transport team is the only team in the state of Nebraska specializing in the stabilization, care and transportation of critically ill and injured babies and children. In addition to the dedicated helicopter, the team also provides services with three ambulances and a fixed-wing aircraft to extend coverage to patients throughout the region to any higher-level care. Each Children's transport is staffed by a team of critical care nurses and paramedics who are specifically trained and certified in the care and transportation of critically ill and injured children and neonates. Along with the key medical personnel, Air Methods provides Children's team with highly trained and certified pilots and mechanics to ensure the safe arrival of all patients. Air Methods locally operates and maintains a fleet of three helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft. "Our partnership with Children's is grounded in our mission to provide critical care in the air for anyone who needs us. Between our industry-leading service and Children's superior pediatric and neonatal care, we know that this partnership will continue to grow so that we can continue to provide this region with the service they need," said Ryan Penrose with Air Methods. Children's dedicated helicopter is now in service and available to assist children across the region and nationwide.
