Children's Physicians Opens New, Expanded Spring Valley Office Children's Physicians recently opened a new, expanded location for its Spring Valley pediatric primary care office on Jan. 13. Located off I-80 at 50th and F Streets, the new facility doubles the square footage of the former office. The new, larger location includes an expanded waiting area and more exam rooms to improve access for children and families needing pediatric care. It will offer audiology, behavioral health services and even certain outpatient procedures. Children's Physicians, Spring Valley has a bilingual care team, offering another valuable benefit to area patient families. In addition to the new, updated space, the Spring Valley pediatric primary care office will now offer walk-in services for patients from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Families can reach Children's Physicians, Spring Valley at 402.955.7474. Children's Physicians is a group of board-certified pediatricians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants providing expert pediatric care at 14 officesthree with adjacent urgent care facilities. All locations have been awarded recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home. Children's Physicians pediatricians hold themselves to levels of care that far surpass national quality of care standards in pediatrics. For more information and pediatric resources for families, visit Children's Physicians at ChildrensOmaha.org.
