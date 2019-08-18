Children's "Tops Off" New Hubbard Center for Children Opening in 2021, New Facility to Enhance Pediatric Care in Omaha & Beyond On Thursday, August 15, Children's Hospital & Medical Center celebrated a historic event as the final beam was raised to top off the nine-floor, state-of-the-art Hubbard Center for Children. A private event marked this important growth milestone that will ultimately improve pediatric care and benefit countless children and families. Opening in 2021, the Hubbard Center for Children will nearly double Children's physical capacity, creating space for expanded programs and enhanced services that will make life better for children and families throughout the region. "Now more than ever, the demand for high-quality pediatric specialty care is on the rise," said Rodrigo L�pez, Children's interim President & CEO. "Children's is growing to continue to meet the health needs of children and families today and for generations to come. As the only full-service pediatric hospital in the region, we are often at capacity and children have had to leave our community for specialized care elsewhere. The Hubbard Center for Children will ensure more children have access to the most advanced care." Children's Hubbard Center for Children will be home to: 100+ new patient beds Expanded Newborn Intensive Care Unit and Fetal Care Center New Cardiac Care Unit New Cancer & Blood Disorders Unit More Surgical Suites Expanded Radiology Department Expanded Emergency Department New Rooftop Helipad Connected physically and integrated architecturally, the Hubbard Center for Children will stand between the hospital and Specialty Pediatric Center. It is named in honor of the late Dr. Theodore F. and Claire M. Hubbard, longtime Omaha residents and philanthropists. Ted Hubbard, Jr., and his wife Colleen were in attendance at the private "topping off" celebration. "We are deeply grateful for the many generous donors who have helped us reach and surpass our $50 million capital campaign goal for the Hubbard Center for Children," said Beth Greiner, executive director and chief development officer, Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation. "Since Children's founding in 1948, our community has recognized that children are our collective future; a strong children's hospital makes for a stronger community. We appreciate our region's support as we grow to better serve the children and families who are counting on us." Learn more at ChildrensOmaha.org/Hubbard.
