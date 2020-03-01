Children's Hospital & Medical Center Celebrates March as Child Life Month Children's Hospital & Medical Center is made up of more than 3,500 team members dedicated to caring for children. In honor of March being Child Life Month, we celebrate our dedicated group of Child Life specialists, a team of more than a dozen employees who help patients and families address the emotional and developmental aspects of a child's hospital visit. Children's has the largest Child Life team in the state. Each child life staff specialist is certified by the Association of Child Life Professionals and is an expert at easing anxiety and helping children cope with the challenges of hospitalization and illness. They are ready to help in many ways - whether using medical play to help a child understand an upcoming surgery, creating individual play plans designed to help patients reach developmental goals or supporting patients and siblings by providing appropriate explanations and coping tools. In addition, Children's two school teachers partner with Child Life to help patients keep up with their school work while hospitalized. The Educational Support Services team prepares patients to return to school after a long absence due to an illness or hospital stay. Children's Child Life program is also the only program in the state that employs full-time facility dogs. Sansa, a goldendoodle, and Sven, a golden retriever, are specially-trained for the hospital environment to help meet patients' medical goals. Combined with our volunteer pet therapy dogs from the community, this pack of popular canines has a special way of bringing, comfort, love, smiles and snuggles to children of all ages. To learn more about Children's Child Life team and the role they play in caring for patients and families, follow Children's on Facebook at Facebook.com/ChildrensOmaha.
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.
If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.