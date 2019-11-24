Children's Brings Fitness & Fun into Area Classrooms with GoNoodle According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, only one-quarter of today's youth meet the current recommendation of at least 60 minutes of physical activity per day. Meanwhile, in Children's Hospital & Medical Center's primary care offices, outpatient clinics and hospital units, clinicians are treating children suffering from obesity and related health conditions with increasing frequency. As an advocate for children and preventative health efforts in the greater community, Children's has sponsored the free use of GoNoodle Plus in Omaha area schools since 2014. GoNoodle is an online platform of movement and mindfulness videos that activates students' bodies and brains in the classroom. Teachers use these short intervals, 3-5 minute "brain breaks," to get children ready to learn and to maximize instruction time. GoNoodle content entertains students, featuring high-energy dance music, virtual field trips, mindfulness videos and physical challenges. More physical activity in the classroom not only improves students' health, but also boosts their cognitive processing, focus and academic performance. During the 2018-19 school year, nearly 60,000 Omaha metro students were active at school thanks to Children's, logging close to 21 million minutes of physical activity. Nearly 3,000 teachers and 345 schools were active in utilizing GoNoodle. With a generous grant awarded by Kohl's in 2018, Children's was able to bring GoNoodle into Lancaster County elementary classrooms. The Kohl's partnership provided nearly 21,000 Lincoln area students with "brain breaks" during the school day; Lancaster County learners completed more than 8 million minutes of movement during the 2018-19 school year. More than 1,000 teachers and 65 schools were active, employing GoNoodle to get students moving and more mindful in the classroom. "Regular physical activity is critically important to the healthy development of kids, and it helps them do better in school," says Holly Dingman, manager of Children's Center for the Child & Community. "With GoNoodle, Children's is able to fight childhood obesity in an entertaining way that engages kids' bodies and minds. Plus, we're supporting area teachers in their efforts to make their classrooms active learning environments."
