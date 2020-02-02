CHI Health

CHI Health Jayleen Casano joins CHI Health as President of Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy. Casano comes from Banner Health - Thunderbird Medical Center in Phoenix Arizona, where she served as the Chief Operating Officer. She brings over 28 years of executive leadership experience. Casano completed graduate studies at Loyola University Chicago's Graduate School of Business achieving a dual emphasis MBA in Finance and Management and her undergraduate degrees include a BSN from Arizona State University and diploma from Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing, and she is a Certified Fellow with American College of Healthcare Executives.

