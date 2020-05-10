CFO Systems Continues to Grow HR Division CFO Systems has added Tracy Crowell to its Omaha team and its 40-plus professionals nationwide focused on helping their clients grow. The CFO Systems team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, and Human Resources operations for organizations of all sizes. Tracy has over ten years of experience leading and developing talent to drive business results and creating trusted, autonomous, and productive work teams. No matter where she is adding value, she strives to build a healthy culture and an environment where she is in tune with her employees and customers. "CFO Systems is fortunate to attract someone like Tracy," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "We are excited to add another talented member to our growing HR team. Tracy's Fortune 500 experience and unique skillset in both HR and Finance will benefit our clients tremendously." CFO Systems is a nationwide company founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human resources leadership to middle-market companies. The firm was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, CFO Systems serves clients from Florida to Washington and Southern California to Hartford while working either on-site or remotely. For more information, visit www.cfosystemsllc.com or call 402-884-0066.
