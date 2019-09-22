CFO Systems Grows Again, this time in KC Frank Clark has joined the CFO Systems team in Kansas City. He has extensive experience in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, chemical formulation, energy, construction, hospitality, agriculture and health care. A senior finance executive, business strategist and consultant for businesses facing diverse challenges, Frank has a long history of helping business grow. Clark said he was most impressed with the quality of the people at CFO Systems LLC and is excited to start helping the existing and new clients of the firm. "Welcoming an experienced professional like Frank to our team will allow us to continue to grow in the Kansas City market. We are excited to be adding someone with such a wide breadth of experience to our team," says Brett Frevert, Managing Director. CFO Systems is a nationwide company founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human resources leadership to middle-market companies. A new partnership with CFO Systems Search & Staffing offers services of recruiting and full time, short term needs of its clients Over 40 professionals nationwide are focused on helping their clients grow. The firm was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. Its offices are located across the country in Omaha, Des Moines, Seattle, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas City, Tampa, and Hartford. For more information, visit www.CFOSystemsLLC.com or call 402-884-0066. CFO Systems Search & Staffing may be visited at www.CFOS3.com or dialing 402-983-8888.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.