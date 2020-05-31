CFO Systems provides Full Service Human Resources on a Fractional Basis Leaders of companies today wear multiple hats. Imagine what you and your business could do if a few of those hats were worn by experts in their respective field at only the times you need them and not at the times you don't. We help lead your company to success by tailoring our efforts to partner with you, your people, procedures & processes As we brace for the ripple effects of significant changes in the way business is conducted and workforce is recruited and maintained, we know navigating through the near future, perhaps the next several years, will be an incredible challenge that requires incredible leadership. Strong leaders who embrace change now and reinvest in the long-term vision of their company will be in a better position to catapult and drive economic growth. Since 2005, CFO Systems has provided calm, objective advice and swift action needed during times of calm as well as crisis. Kit Morse, Laura Pavalis, Shari Hamsa & Tracy Crowell have decades of experience in various industries and look forward to partnering with you. Our HR Directors have experience in the following: Benchmarking employment data with peers Designing competitive benefits & compensation packages Developing safety and other training programs Employee Relations and coaching Ensuring compliance with labor laws Implementation of systems and processes to simplify human resource management Leading the HR function including payroll and benefits Rightsizing of organizations Supporting recruiting and retention of employees, contractors and volunteers CFO Systems is a nationwide company founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human resources leadership to middle-market companies. The firm was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, CFO Systems serves clients from Florida to Washington and Southern California to Hartford while working either on-site or remotely. For more information, visit www.cfosystemsllc.com or call 402-884-0066.
