CFO Systems Adds to its Growing Team Andy Erpelding Ryan Jensen John Connor CFO Systems has added Andy Erpelding, Ryan Jensen, and John Connor to its nationwide team of 40-plus professionals focused on helping their clients grow. The CFO Systems team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, and human resources operations for organizations of all sizes. Each of the new team members will serve different markets in the US Middle Market. Andy Erpelding, a finance and accounting executive with experience in M&A, public and private companies, Board and investor communications, private equity relationships, and risk assessment, possesses strong technical and analytical abilities, effective communication skills, and a collaborative approach to solving problems and executing visions. Andy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation as well as being licensed as a CPA. His focus will be to serve clients in the Kansas City region. Ryan Jensen is an innovative operations leader who specializes in executing strategic plans while managing people, processes, and performance. His career has spanned a wide range of roles in the manufacturing industry. Ryan, who is driven by his passion to always search for a better way, relies on his strengths in identifying improvement points and developing meaningful and creative solutions to help companies grow and thrive within a competitive marketplace. Ryan is based in Northwest Iowa. John Connor has over 20 years of diverse financial services industry experience in areas such as public finance, investment banking, commercial lending, wealth management, and management accounting. In 2010, he obtained his Certified Management Accountant (CMA) designation to complement his accounting background and financial analysis skill set. John will office in Lincoln. "CFO Systems is very fortunate to add these professionals to our team," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "Andy, Ryan, and John bring a wide variety of knowledge and experience in different industries. We are excited to continue our growth, and to increase the skill sets we offer our clients." CFO Systems is a nationwide company founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human resources leadership to middle-market companies. The firm was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. Its offices are located across the country in Omaha, Seattle, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas City, Tampa, and Hartford. For more information, visit www.cfosystemsllc.com or call 402-884-0066.
