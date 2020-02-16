CFO Systems Adds HR Directors to its Growing Team Kit Morse Shari Hamsa CFO Systems has added Kit Morse and Shari Hamsa to its Omaha team and to the over 40 professionals nationwide focused on helping their clients grow. The CFO Systems team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance and Human Resources operations for organizations of all sizes. Kit Morse possesses more than 20 years of Human Resources experience in a variety of industries such as agriculture, law, non-profit, construction, government, and travel. Kit excels in working with companies on compliance, job descriptions, compensation matters, and other human resources-related issues. She has the experience to lead and nurture a Human Resources team where her management, leadership and communication skills will contribute to the success, goals and growth of a company. Shari Hamsa also has over 20 years of HR leadership experience in the construction and service industries, both private and franchise locations. Shari enhances the effectiveness of organizations by improving the HR infrastructure among all echelons of the organization. She relies on her experience, insights, and knowledge to offer our clients the kind of seasoned expertise that can help companies increase efficiency and encourage consistent growth. "CFO Systems is fortunate to attract talent at this level," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "We are excited to grow the Human Resources arm of our company so that we can offer a more diverse set of services to our clients." CFO Systems is a nationwide company founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human resources leadership to middle-market companies. The firm was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. Its offices are located across the country in Omaha, Seattle, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas City, Tampa, and Hartford. For more information, visit www.cfosystemsllc.com or call 402-884-0066.
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.
If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.