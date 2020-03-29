CFO Systems Adds New Directors to its Growing Team Christy Marchand Kobi Young CFO Systems has added Christy Marchand, and Kobi Young to its nationwide team of 40+ professionals focused on helping their clients grow. The CFO Systems team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, and Human Resources operations for organizations of all sizes. Each of these new team members will serve different markets in the CFO Systems family. Christy Marchand has over 20 years of extensive accounting, Controller, and executive finance experience primarily in the ethanol industry. She has gained valuable executive experience and achieved great success as a Chief Financial Officer. Christy currently serves on the Boards of Directors for an ethanol plant and the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development. She is based in North Central Iowa. Kobi Young is an analytical and customer focused professional with over 20 years of experience managing departments and projects to maximize profitability in small- to medium-sized businesses through process improvements, cost cutting initiatives, and operational changes. She is a self-motivated problem solver who isn't afraid of a challenge, pays attention to the details, and communicates cross-functionally to positively motivate the teams into accomplishing results. Kobi will be working out of our Omaha office "CFO Systems is thrilled to add these talented members to our team," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "Christy, and Kobi bring a wide variety of knowledge and experience in many different industries. We are excited to increase the breadth and depth of expertise that we offer our clients." CFO Systems is a nationwide company founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human resources leadership to middle-market companies. The firm was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. Its offices are located across the country in Omaha, Seattle, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas City, Tampa, and Hartford. For more information, visit www.cfosystemsllc.com or call 402-884-0066.
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.