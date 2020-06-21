A KEY resource to help companies thrive Leaders of companies today wear multiple hats. Just imagine what you and your business could do if a few of those hats were worn by experts in their respective field only during times of need. We refer to this as fractional Leadership on Demand. CFO Systems has recently expanded & developed a Business Solutions Division, a one-stop-shop for financial and human resource leadership. Let us deal with critical support functions so you may focus on your business. As a Midwest-based firm with deep roots in rural economies and smaller business, CFO Systems understands the IMPORTANT role entrepreneurs and business owners play. We understand the right financial and personnel management can make a world of difference to the success and growth of organizations. We provide our clients with experienced part-time, interim and/or timeshare financial and human resources leaders. We do this by listening, taking action & leading by becoming a part of your Team. Now more than ever, companies are challenged to operate with finite resources which makes the value of 'fractional leadership' even more significant. Business leaders help strengthen the backbone of the American economy. CFO Systems wants to help these leaders & their business GROW. As we brace for the potential ripple effects of any significant changes in the way business is conducted, as well as how workforce is recruited and maintained; we know navigating through the near future, perhaps the next several years, will be an incredible challenge that requires incredible leadership. Strong leaders who embrace change now and reinvest in the long-term vision of their company will be in a better position to catapult and drive economic growth. CFO Systems has provided calm, objective advice and swift action leadership during times of calm as well as crisis. With over 1500 years of varied experience in diverse roles, how may we help you GROW? Interim, timeshare, part-time CFO/Controllers/Senior Accountants/HR functions Managing cash flow during economic downturns, turnarounds and boom cycles Designing and implementing forecasting, cash flow modeling, and budgeting Leading accounting departments and support including software management Liaising with lenders, venture capital, and private equity to source funds and maintain compliance Managing risk and assets including the development of internal controls Developing key performance indicators to assist executive management Designing competitive and compensation programs, payroll and benefits Ensuring compliance with labor laws & benchmarking employment data with peers Supporting recruiting and retention of employees, contractors and volunteers Managing employee relations and coaching. Rightsizing or organizations Developing systems and processes to simplify human resource management Creating safety and other training programs Developing strategic and contingency plans, exit strategy, and succession planning CFO Systems, LLC is a nationwide company founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human-resources leadership to companies. The firm was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for 4 consecutive years. Headquartered in Omaha, CFO Systems serves clients from Florida to Washington and southern California to Connecticut, working with clients both onsite and remotely. For more information, visit www.cfosystemsllc.com or call (402) 884-0066.
