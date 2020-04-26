CFO Systems Search & Staffing (CFOS3)

CFO Systems Search & Staff (CFOS3) Celebrates One Year CFOS3 has reached its first full year of search & staffing services focused on the nationwide placement of interim, part-time, fractional, and permanent hires. Our clients and candidates choose to work with us for many reasons. We're experienced accounting and finance professionals who understand the critical role these specialties play in an organization's day-to-day operations which, in turn, allows us to anticipate emerging opportunities and maximize outcomes. "I am humbled by the overwhelming reception and great success over the past year," says Steve Getzfrid, President of CFOS3. "We have been blessed beyond belief by our clients, candidates, trusted business advisors, and business partners. I am enthused, energized, and excited to continue to serve the great organizations and professionals that place their trust in us, and I look forward to many more fulfilling years to come." The team at CFOS3 takes the time to attract and cultivate relationships with top talent by going beyond the resume to understand the character and personality, drive, intelligence, and resourcefulness that are critical to professional success and satisfaction. We also understand that no two companies are alike-and neither are their accounting and finance needs. With that in mind, we invest in our partnerships with clients to develop an insider's understanding of each organization and its culture, demands, challenges, expectations, and rewards, and with our candidates to gather a clear understanding of their career path and goals for the future. The synergies between CFO Systems & CFOS3 are beneficial for all parties. Our teams collaborate to access their respective pools of talent. When a client has a need, CFOS3 has the expertise to fill vacancies at all levels. "Our expansion with CFOS3 has exceeded our expectations", says Brett Frevert, Managing Director of CFO Systems. "The range of value we offer our clients is even greater now. Whether our clients' needs are fractional, temporary, part-time, or direct hire, we provide flexible, creative solutions that address the challenges our clients face every day." CFO Systems Search and Staff (CFOS3) helps our clients build great companies by utilizing our decades of accounting and finance experience to identify and place top talent. For more information, visit www.cfos3.com or dial 402-983-8888
