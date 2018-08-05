Centris Federal Credit Union
On August 1, 2018, Centris Federal Credit Union officially welcomed members of the McPherson Community Federal Credit Union in Tryon, Nebraska to its membership. The merger of McPherson to Centris will now allow the entire county of McPherson to be eligible for membership at Centris.
Centris President/CEO Steve Swanstrom said the merger will allow McPherson members greater access to products and services like debit and credit cards that were not previously offered by McPherson Community FCU.
Other Centris team members present for the merger signing included Ron VanSkiver, AVP Retail Financial Services; Shad Connick, Financial Sales Manager; Centris board members Linda Aust and Joe Sacco, Board Chairman. McPherson Community FCU was represented by board members Alan Miller, Harold Arensdorf, John Bryant and Rochelle Kemp, Credit Union Manager.
Centris Federal Credit Union, founded over 80 years ago, is one of Nebraska's largest community chartered credit unions. Centris serves Douglas, Sarpy, Lincoln, McPherson and Pottawattamie counties and has 13 offices located in Omaha, Grand Island, North Platte & Tryon, Nebraska and Council Bluffs, IA. Our mission is to be a trusted lifelong financial partner.
