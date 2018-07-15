Centris Federal Credit Union
Steve Edgerton
Edgerton Awarded
Nebraska Professional
of the Year
The 2018 Professional Distinguished Service Award was presented to Steve Edgerton of Centris Federal Credit Union at the Nebraska Credit Union League's recent Annual Convention.
Edgerton has been heavily involved in the state and federal credit union movement for over 40 years. He began his career in credit unions when he was hired as Director of Audit Services for the League. He was promoted to Vice President in 1983 and was named President/CEO of the Association in January of 1988. In 1997, Edgerton accepted a position at Centris and currently serves as Vice President, Corporate Operations & Government Affairs Officer.
"I am truly humbled by this award as Tex Gunzelman was an early mentor that shaped my devotion to credit unions and their philosophies. Tex was also responsible for creating my interest in being a spokesperson for credit unions in fostering positive legislation in Lincoln and Washington, D.C. for credit unions," Edgerton said. "I had significant opportunities when working at the League to help credit unions however, I am blessed that I have had the opportunity for the past twenty years at Centris to continue helping credit unions and helping make Centris a trusted financial partner for our members. I have learned far more from hundreds of board members, executives and staff that I have been acquainted with over the past forty years than I can ever give back!"
The L.A. "Tex" Gunzelman Professional Distinguished Service Award is the highest individual professional honor that can be bestowed upon a credit union leader in the state of Nebraska. "This is a great honor for Steve and we're proud of his accomplishments and advocacy for credit unions," said Steve Swanstrom, Centris President /CEO.
