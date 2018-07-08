Centris Federal Credit Union
Ann Helm, Centris EVP Retail and Administration; Joe Sacco, Centris Board Chairman; Jon Hayes, Centris Financial Sales Manager; Steve Swanstrom, Centris President and Gary Leapley, EVP, MCL Construction prepare to turn ceremonial shovels of dirt at the newest Centris location near 195th & Harrison Streets.
Centris Federal Credit Union recently broke ground for their thirteenth branch location planned at 19431 Polk Street, near the intersection of 195th & Harrison Streets.
Ann Helm, Centris Executive Vice President for Retail and Administration, said the new, full service branch office will be approximately 3,000 square feet in size and will feature a two lane drive through and drive-up ATM. Ample parking will also be included with this new branch.
"The site was selected for its far southwest Omaha location which will serve the needs of this growing quadrant of Omaha as well as Gretna," she said. "This is a growing, prospering area, with thousands of family households who have a need for lending and deposits now and in the future. It is also has a nice mix of business and consumer markets which we are looking forward to serving."
Centris worked with Holland Basham Architects to design a branch that is responsive to member needs, efficient and pleasant for employees, and will complement the area. MCL Construction has been retained as the general contractor for the project.
"The new branch will offer the use of a cash recycler which will eliminate teller cash drawers making the branch more secure. It will also include a media wall, interactive kids zone, and individual offices that will offer more privacy to discuss the financial needs of Centris' members," Helm said. The branch is due to open in spring 2019.
Centris Federal Credit Union, founded over 80 years ago, is one of Nebraska's largest community chartered credit unions. Centris serves Douglas, Sarpy, Lincoln and Pottawattamie counties and has 12 offices located in Omaha, Grand Island and North Platte, Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Our mission is to be a trusted life-long financial partner.
