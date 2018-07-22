Centris Federal Credit Union
Centris Federal Credit Union
Sponsors The Dream Playground Project
Centris Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to support the Dream Playground Re-Imagined project at Lake Manawa, Iowa. The Centris team presented a check to the Dream Playground Re-Imagined project team members in front of their office at 518 E. Broadway in Council Bluffs. Included in the photo is from left, Doug Goodman of Clear Title; Emily Meador, Centris Lead Service Representative; Donna Dostal, President/CEO Pottawattamie County Community Foundation; Steve Swanstrom, Centris President/CEO; Lynne Branigan, BEX International; Dawn Gonzales, Centris VP Community Development and Kasha Wilson, Centris Financial Sales Manager.
"At Centris, we think it is so important to be involved and truly present in the communities where we're helping families and business flourish," shared Dawn Gonzales, Centris' Vice President, Community Development. "Each year, Centris fully supports our employees giving back through service projects that help communities from Southwest Iowa to Western Nebraska. The Dream Playground is a perfect opportunity for our Centris family to both volunteer, as well as support with funds to purchase equipment that will be used by thousands of children for years to come."
The new playground structure will be built in six days, July 24-29. This construction effort will require thousands of community volunteers working together to accomplish the final Dream Playground Re-Imagined.
